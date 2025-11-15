Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.09 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 32.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $456.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

