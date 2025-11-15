Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,901,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 677,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.71 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

