Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.11 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

