Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.17 Million Position in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Merus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merus by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 299.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $95.95 on Friday. Merus N.V. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

