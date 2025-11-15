Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,856,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $23,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,807,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,336,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,022.72. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,490. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

