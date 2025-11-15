Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 7.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,492,000 after acquiring an additional 698,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in New York Times by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,716,000 after acquiring an additional 481,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,292,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 714,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

