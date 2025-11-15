Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.09 Million in iShares MSCI UAE ETF $UAE

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

UAE opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.41. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $20.42.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

