Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.40 Million in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.7%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $338.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $419.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.37.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

