Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.41 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,710,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,301,000 after purchasing an additional 322,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 1,047,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,399,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

MIR opened at $24.89 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

