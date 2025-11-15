Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 27,563 Shares of Camping World $CWH

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Camping World worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 217,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Camping World by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after acquiring an additional 247,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $377,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $10.79 on Friday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.