Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPCR. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 481,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 271,899 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 160,862 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 152,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 127.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPCR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of -1.63. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

