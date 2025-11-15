Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in News Corporation $NWS

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in News by 26.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 47.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 60.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 134,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. News Corporation has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

