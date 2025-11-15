Bank of Montreal Can Sells 250 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

Chemed Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:CHE opened at $435.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.16. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

