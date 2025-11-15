Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,591 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 30.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $65.58 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,037,690. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.