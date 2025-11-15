Bank of Montreal Can Sells 313,280 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 313,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

