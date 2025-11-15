Bank of Montreal Can Sells 34,955 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KE were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,147,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $2,179,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KE by 599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in KE by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $25.17.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

