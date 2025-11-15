Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,343 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,181,000 after buying an additional 876,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,150,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187,144 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,217,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 51.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,058,000 after purchasing an additional 227,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

