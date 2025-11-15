Bank of Montreal Can Sells 503 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $10,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,500. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total value of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. The trade was a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,651 shares of company stock valued at $80,748,141. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $590.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

