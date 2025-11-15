Bank of Montreal Can Sells 756 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $54,669,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 60.1% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 873,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 328,040 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $19,514,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 7,653.0% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 253,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 250,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $2,107,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,399,650. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,659,850. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

