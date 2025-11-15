Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,670 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 60,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 327.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 525,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 402,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,637,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000,000 after acquiring an additional 356,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,422.22. This trade represents a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.92 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

