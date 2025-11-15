Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,061 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.0%

CADE opened at $38.36 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CADE shares. Barclays cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.