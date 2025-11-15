Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 216 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $471.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $484.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

