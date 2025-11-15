Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Allete worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Allete in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Allete by 3,456.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allete in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Allete Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. Allete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Allete Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

