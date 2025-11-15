Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Cavco Industries worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $557.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.73 and a 200 day moving average of $494.00. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $602.57.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total value of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,062.95. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $2,138,959 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

