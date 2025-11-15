Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $PFIG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 30.93% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,075 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

PFIG opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $26.96.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

