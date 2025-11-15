Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,523,130 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Grab worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at $16,231,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Grab by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $7.00 price objective on Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

GRAB opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

