Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 28,154 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL opened at $529.21 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.89 and a 200 day moving average of $364.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 59,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $385.16 per share, with a total value of $23,071,469.16. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,947,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,279,354.88. This represents a 3.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total transaction of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,256.10. This represents a 86.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 41,274 shares worth $19,226,568. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

