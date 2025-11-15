Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 30,707 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of ADMA Biologics worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $46,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

