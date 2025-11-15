Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 81,801 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Tenable worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $230,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 618,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Tenable stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

