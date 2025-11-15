Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Matson worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 42.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATX opened at $106.78 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

