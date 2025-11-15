Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 373.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

