Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of AGNC Investment worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1%

AGNC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.