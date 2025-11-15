Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of American Healthcare REIT worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

