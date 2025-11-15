Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 422,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DEI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

