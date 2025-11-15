Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. $RNST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Renasant worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Renasant Increases Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.96 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

