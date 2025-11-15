Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. $TPG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of TPG worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 69.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,254,000 after buying an additional 1,037,225 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in TPG by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,529,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,560,000 after buying an additional 4,548,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TPG by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,669,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,619,000 after buying an additional 416,520 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TPG by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,428,000 after buying an additional 481,418 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. TPG’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently 2,622.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on TPG in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

