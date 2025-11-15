Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Varonis Systems worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $619,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 417,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,853,596.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $940,149. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

