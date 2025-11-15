Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.52 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of ICU Medical worth $26,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,493 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,928,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ICU Medical by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.83. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,977.90. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

