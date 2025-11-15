Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.73 Million Stake in SM Energy Company $SM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of SM Energy worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,909,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,911 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after buying an additional 1,088,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 663.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 169.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after buying an additional 1,178,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SM opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SM Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

