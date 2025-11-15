Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.49 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of TTM Technologies worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 419.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,904,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Wajid Ali bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,252. This trade represents a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $239,600.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,449.78. This represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,341,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.