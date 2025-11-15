Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.59 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.