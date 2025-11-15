Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.08 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Haemonetics worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 164,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

