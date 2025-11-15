Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.23 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 23,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 68,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,442.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 953,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,610,000 after buying an additional 915,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

