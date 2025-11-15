Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.25 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 1,162,818 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,548,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,883,000 after buying an additional 1,105,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

