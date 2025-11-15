Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.44 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 147,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $11,396,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

