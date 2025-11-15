Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.04 Million Position in News Corporation $NWS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of News worth $29,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in News by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in News by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in News by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

