Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.24 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Axos Financial worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.35. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

