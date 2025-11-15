Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.37 Million Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Tanger worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Tanger by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. Barclays upped their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tanger stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.47%.

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

