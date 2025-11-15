Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Alamos Gold worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $24,011,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,972,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 665,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

AGI stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

