Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Wendy’s worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,634,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,509,000 after purchasing an additional 536,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,638,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,998,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,012,000 after buying an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 89.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 1,411,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,953,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

